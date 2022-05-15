Radio station elevates voices of Hungary's Roma minority

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Intellectuals, broadcasters and cultural figures from Hungary's Roma community are using the airwaves to reframe narratives and elevate the voices of the country's largest minority group.
Radio Dikh — a Romani word that means “to see” — has broadcast since January on FM radio in Hungary's capital, Budapest. Its 11 programs focus on Roma music, culture and the issues faced by their community, and aim to recast the way the often disadvantaged minority group is perceived by broader society.