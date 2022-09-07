RBG's fashion collar highlights children's charity auction JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 3:01 p.m.
FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Bader Ginsburg is seen on stage at the Women's Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif.
FILE - From left, Diane Sawyer, the honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the honorable Sandra Day O'Connor, are seen on stage at the Women's Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif. Ginsburg began wearing gloves in the the late 1990s after she was treated for colon cancer. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the Supreme Court's first female justice, suggested them as a way to prevent illness while shaking hands, but Ginsburg liked gloves so much she just kept wearing them.
FILE - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, talks with Supreme Court, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her annual Women's History Month reception, March 18, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - Supreme Court Justine Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives for the premiere of Angelina Jolie's movie "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Jan. 10, 2012.
FILE - Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, center, stands during the annual Women's History Month reception at Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2015.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity, the first time any of the her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.
The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction that begins Wednesday. It concludes Sept. 16, just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon's death at 87.
JESSICA GRESKO