Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2022 Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 5:15 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died Thursday, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle’s ballroom to a hearse to begin a six-hour, 280-kilometer (175-mile) journey through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh.