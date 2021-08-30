Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 4:16 a.m.
1 of18 Afghans prepare to to be evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2021 file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a C-17 Globemaster lll lands on the runway as evacuees from Afghanistan debark a C-17 Globemaster lll, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/U.S. Air Force via AP, File) Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Afghans prepare to to be evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Afghans board a Qatari transport plane as they are evacuated from Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 22, 20121 file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, service members prepare to board evacuees onto a C-17 Globemaster lll on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/U.S. Air Force via AP, File) Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Qatari Air Force airmen board a Qatari transport plane evacuating people, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Afghans prepare to to be evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo provided by the U.S. Army, an airman provides assistance to evacuees from Afghanistan, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Staff Sgt. True Thao/U.S. Army via AP, File) Staff Sgt. True Thao/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Afghans prepare to to be evacuated aboard a Qatari transport plane, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August, 18, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Afghan children who were evacuated from Kabul play on a street in a temporary housing complex in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 21, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Afghan children who were evacuated from Afghanistan are served ice cream cones in a temporary housing compound, in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 22, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 An Afghan man who was evacuated from Kabul sits on a wall at a temporary housing complex in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 21, 2021. Qatar played an out-sized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban insurgents now in charge in Kabul. (Qatar Government Communications Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar played an outsized role in U.S. efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban, who are in charge in Kabul.
Qatar will be among global heavyweights on Monday when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts a virtual meeting to discuss a coordinated approach for the days ahead, as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. The meeting will also include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the European Union and NATO.