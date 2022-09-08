Q&A: John Legend talks still proving his musical relevance JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 8:38 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 This image released by Ume shows album art for "Legend" a 24-song double album by John Legend. (Ume via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album "Legend." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend may have multiple Grammys and achieved the rare EGOT status, but the prolific singer still feels the need to prove himself.
That’s one of the reasons Legend cut back on traveling early last year to devote more time toward the writing process of his self-titled eighth studio album, “Legend,” which releases Friday. It’s the first double album project of Legend's extraordinary career, which achieved new heights in 2018 when he became the first Black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.