Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 5:41 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
Putin told at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in the east of that country after eight years of fighting.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV