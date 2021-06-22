Putin hails WW II heroes, warns of degrading Europe security VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 7:46 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi attack on the Soviet Union by hailing the country's World War II heroes and calling for efforts to strengthen European security.
The Nazis invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, and the country lost a staggering 27 million people in what it calls the Great Patriotic War. The enormous suffering and sacrifice have left a deep scar in the national psyche, and the Victory Day marking the end of World War II in Europe that is celebrated in Russia on May 9 is the nation’s most important secular holiday.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV