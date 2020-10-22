Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he participates in the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he participates in the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, ... more Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future.

Putin's statement signaled deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States.

Asked during a video conference with international foreign policy experts Thursday if a military union between Moscow and Beijing was possible, Putin replied that “we don't need it, but, theoretically, it’s quite possible to imagine it.”

Russia and China have hailed their “strategic partnership,” but so far rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance.

Putin pointed to the war games that the armed forces of China and Russia held as a signal of the countries' burgeoning military cooperation.

Putin also noted that Russia has shared sensitive military technologies that helped significantly boost China's military potential, but didn’t mention any specifics, saying the information was sensitive.

“Without any doubt, our cooperation with China is bolstering the defense capability of China's army," he said, adding that the future could see even closer military ties between the two countries.

“The time will show how it will develop, but we won't exclude it,” the Russian president said.