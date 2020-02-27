Public invited to info session about invasive pests, diseases

BALDWIN -- Officials with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts and Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be offering a presentation March 9 at the Pleasant Plains Township Hall, 7333 S. M-37 in Baldwin, on the impact invasive pests and diseases have on the forests of the northwest Lower Peninsula.

FAP Forester Josh Shields, with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, and Michigan DNR Forester Cheryl Nelson, with the Forest Health Response Team will discuss the difference between native and non-native invasive organisms and the importance of combating the latter.

Types of organisms scheduled for discussion:

• Non-native invasive insects such as Asian longhorned beetle, beech scale, emerald ash borer, gypsy moth, hemlock woolly adelgid and spotted lanternfly;

• Non-native invasive fungi such as oak wilt;

• Non-native invasive plants such as autumn olive and garlic mustard; and

• Native pests and diseases such as eastern tent caterpillar, forest tent caterpillar, Heterobasidion root disease, lecanium scale, oak decline, red pine pocket decline, spruce decline and white-tailed deer.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Continuing education credits also are available. The deadline to register is March 3.

For more information or to register, call Josh Shields at (231) 889-9666 or email him at joshua.shields@macd.org.

IF YOU GO

Forest Pests and Diseases info session

• When: 6-8 p.m. March 9.

• Where: Pleasant Plains Township Hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin.

• Who: Landowners and professionals, such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, in Lake, Mason and Manistee counties.

• Cost: Free, however a donation of $10 to offset costs is appreciated.

• Register by March 3 by contacting Josh Shields at (231) 889-9666 or joshua.shields@macd.org