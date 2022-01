CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top doctor said Wednesday that the nation's third-largest city has passed the peak of the omicron-fueled wave but hospitals are still being stretched and the number of new daily COVID-19 infections remain high.

“We are a long way from being out of the woods,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. ”The threat is in no way over, but the news is good in terms of the direction that it’s turning."