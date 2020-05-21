Public feedback sought for study to improve I-65 interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Public feedback is being sought as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet conducts a study to improve the Interstate 65 interchange with I-264, the agency said in a statement.

The planning study will identify short-term and long-term solutions for the interchange, which had the highest crash rate in the region when ranked by the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency, officials said.

Officials say motorists can find out more about the project and respond to an interactive questionnaire that will help authorities identify problems areas. Responses are being accepted through June 20.

The study began last year and aims to increase safety and reduce congestion at the interchange.