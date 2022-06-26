Providers argue Florida's privacy measure protects abortion

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state court is being asked to block a new Florida law which bans most abortions after 15 weeks just days after a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority overturned a landmark case that had provided constitutional protections for women seeking abortions for almost 50 years.
The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers on Monday are asking a Florida judge in Tallahassee to issue a temporary, emergency injunction stopping the new law passed by a GOP-controlled Florida Legislature from taking effect on Friday. The law prohibits abortions beyond 15 weeks except to save the pregnant woman's life or prevent physical harm, as well as in cases where the fetus has a fatal abnormality.