Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for September

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, canceled last year and postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, organizers said Friday.

“We are delighted to have our committee back together planning for the parade in September,” Patrick Griffin, the parade committee's president, said in a statement to The Providence Journal. “We are grateful to the city of Providence for granting us the provisional permits to proceed providing that the environment is safe for gathering come September.”