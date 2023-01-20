Protests move into Peru’s capital amid smoke and tear gas

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters poured into Peru’s capital Thursday, clashing with police amid tear gas and smoke and demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte. Many came from remote Andean regions, where 55 people have died amid unrest since Peru’s first president from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month.
The protests have seen Peru’s worst political violence in more than two decades and highlighted deep divisions between the country’s urban elite, largely concentrated in Lima, and poor rural areas. Former President Eduardo Castillo has been in detention and expected to be tried for rebellion since was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress.