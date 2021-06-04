Protests as Austria grapples with violence against women EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 4:24 a.m.
1 of14 A memorial for Nadine, a woman who was killed on April 5 by her former partner, is set up at the on the Yppenplatz square in Vienna, Austria, Friday, May 14, 2021. Austria is one of the few European Union countries where the number of women killed is higher than the number of men. The recent high-profile cases have led to widespread protests, demands for government intervention and condemnations from top politicians. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
VIENNA (AP) — The 35-year-old woman was working at a tobacco shop in Vienna when authorities say her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her ablaze in March. In April, another woman the same age was found shot to death in her home in the Austrian capital, also reportedly by her ex-partner.
They were the sixth and ninth women to be killed in Austria this year, and five more have followed in the weeks since. That has brought this year’s total so far to 14 slain women, making the Alpine nation one of the few European Union countries where the number of women killed is higher than the number of men.
Written By
EMILY SCHULTHEIS