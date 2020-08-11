AG: Resident faces stiffer hate crime penalties if convicted

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general has determined that a Barrington man facing an assault charge after being caught on video yelling racial slurs at his neighbor can face a stiffer sentence under the state's hate crimes law if convicted.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a legal brief filed Tuesday that 71-year-old Richard Gordon showed “hatred or animus toward the actual or perceived religion, color, race, national origin, or ancestry” of his victim.

Gordon’s lawyer Matthew Dawson said his client acknowledges he used “racially charged language” that was inappropriate and unacceptable, but maintains there was no “racial animus” in the property dispute between neighbors.

Dawson said his client also “deeply regrets” the distress that “his poor choice of language” caused the victim and his family.

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, meanwhile, staged a rally Tuesday afternoon in front of Gordon’s home.

In a widely shared Facebook post of the Aug. 3 incident, Gordon’s neighbor, Iman Ali Pahlavi, said her husband, Bahram Pahlavi, had been attacked and called the “N word” while replacing a property marker. She says her husband is heard on the video saying “get off, get off” and that’s “assault.”

Dawson said Tuesday that his client maintains that Bahram Pahlavi struck him with a hammer prior to the videotaped portion, and that his injuries required medical attention.

Barrington police charged Gordon with simple assault and disorderly conduct over the weekend after determining he was the “primary aggressor” in the dispute.

Town officials also denounced the behavior as “abhorrent," and residents on Sunday rallied in front of Barrington Town Hall calling for hate crime charges to be brought in the case.