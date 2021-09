SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge early Thursday.

KRON-TV reported that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then appeared to have been stopped on the north end of the bridge.

A press release from the organizers said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”