Protest held in Atlantic City, handful of people arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Fourth of July protest against racial injustice in New Jersey ended following the arrest of a handful of demonstrators at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the protest began at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of Atlantic City's public safety building, one of many demonstrations in South Jersey and around the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Demonstrators shut down traffic on Atlantic Avenue, the Albany Avenue bridge — where an officer with a bullhorn read a city ordinance barring blocking traffic on the bridge — and down Winchester Avenue to the end of the expressway.

There, police took a handful of people into custody, including the event's organizer, while other officers told the crowd of dozens to clear the road. After the arrests, the crowd dispersed. Police didn't immediately provide details about the arrests or possible charges.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.