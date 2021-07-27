Prosecutors: South Carolina man killed Uber rider in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man killed the college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019, then abandoned her body in remote woods and scrubbed her blood from the vehicle to try to hide the evidence, prosecutors told a jury Tuesday during closing arguments.
Nathaniel Rowland is facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. The University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district one night in March 2019. Her body was later found by hunters some 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Columbia.