Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before he fired ten shots at a sheriff's deputy who responded to the crime, seriously wounding him, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The shots fired by Stanley Donahue injured the left hip and leg of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, who was wearing a protective vest, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. Donahue then allegedly stole Halverson's service weapon and fled the Casey's General Store in Coggon, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Cedar Rapids.