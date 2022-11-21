Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday.

Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment that charges him with various narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a sentence of life in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.