Prosecutor wants more evidence from Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor weighing charges in the shooting of an unarmed Black man in Madison says he wants more evidence from investigators.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has finished its investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson in February and turned over its findings to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. But sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the prosecutor has asked for more evidentiary follow-up. The office will complete Ozanne's request, she said.