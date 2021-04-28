Prosecutor says man killed by deputies hit them with car

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A Black man killed by North Carolina deputies hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge at a hearing that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. They said he did not try to drive away until deputies opened fire. A family attorney who viewed the video also said Brown did not drive toward officers or pose any threat to them.