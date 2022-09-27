Prosecutor on Mexico's missing students case resigns Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 11:09 a.m.
1 of9 Relatives and classmates of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa college students and their supporters march in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on the day of the anniversary of the disappearance of the students in Iguala, Guerrero state. Three members of the military and a former federal attorney general were recently arrested in the case, and few now believe the government's initial claim that a local drug gang and allied local officials were wholly to blame for seizing and killing the students on July 26, 2014, most of which have never been found. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The special prosecutor leading the Attorney General’s Office investigation into the abduction and disappearances of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014 has resigned, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday.
The resignation of Omar Gómez Trejo came one day after the families of the missing students marched on the eighth anniversary of their disappearances.