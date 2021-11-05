Prosecutor: Mother got financial help for son after killing JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press Nov. 5, 2021 Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 6:01 p.m.
Gloria Williams appears in court during a bail review hearing , Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — A woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, a prosecutor said Friday.
Gloria Y. Williams, 35, remains jailed after being charged with felony injury to a child by omission, injury to a child (causing serious bodily injury) and tampering with evidence (human corpse). Her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder and also remains jailed.