MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A dispute between two groups from two weeks earlier sparked a shooting that injured five people during a high school football game in Alabama, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Three teens accused of attempted murder initially entered the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools unarmed but then left and two returned with guns once metal detectors were removed from Ladd-Peebles Stadium, prosecutor Jennifer Wright told a hearing, news outlets reported.