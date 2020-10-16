Prosecutor: 'Brave Samaritan' took on, injured armed robber

PULASKI, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say that a “brave Samaritan” inflicted life-threatening injuries on the suspect of a gas station robbery despite being pistol-whipped by the would-be robber.

The Roanoke Times reports that Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith issued a news release on Thursday that praised the man who stopped the alleged armed robbery. Griffith said the man would not be charged. But he said the suspect would.

Authorities said they charged David Lee Simpkins, 58, of New Castle, with armed robbery. He was hospitalized.

“He may not survive his cowardly decision to rob a store in Pulaski County,” Griffith said.

Griffith declined to tell the newspaper exactly how Simpkins was hurt. He also declined to give the name or location of the gas station where he said the robbery occurred.

The New River Valley Regional Jail lists Simpkins as an inmate. It's unclear if he's hired an attorney.

Griffith said Simpkins entered the gas station Monday wearing a wig and a mask and pointed a pistol at the clerk. Griffith said the “good Samaritan” was unarmed when he took on Simpkins and suffered his own injuries in the fight.