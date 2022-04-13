Prosecution: Briton was 1 of 3 'Beatles' hostage- takers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — It matters not whether El Shafee Elsheikh was the Beatle dubbed “George” or the Beatle nicknamed “Ringo,” prosecutors told a jury Wednesday. What matters is that he was one of three British men in the Islamic State group who orchestrated a hostage-taking scheme that left four Americans dead.
“The Beatles were the lifeblood of the hostage conspiracy,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told jurors Wednesday during closing arguments at Elsheikh's terrorism trial in Alexandria.