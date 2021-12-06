Proposed bill aimed at recruiting, retaining Ohio students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Graduates of any Ohio college, public or private, who take a full-time job in the state would be exempt from state income tax for up to three years, under legislation proposed Monday by a Republican lawmaker with an aim of recruiting and retaining Ohio college students.
Businesses that offer paid college internships would receive a tax break, the state would offer up to 100 merit-based scholarships of $25,000 to out-of-state students, and more money would be added to Ohio's college grant fund for students with associate degrees pursuing a bachelor's, according to the plan from Rep. Jon Cross, a Kenton Republican.