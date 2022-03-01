Proposal to give overtime to Oregon farmworkers passes House

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would give overtime protections to Oregon farmworkers passed the House 37-23 Tuesday and will head next to the Senate for consideration.

Proponents say House Bill 4002 would provide equal protection for farmworkers who haven’t been able to earn overtime because of an 80-year-old federal exclusion based in racism. Opponents say it would be financially crippling for small family farms and will force them to cap shifts at 40 hours per week rather than pay overtime, which ultimately will mean less money for farmworkers.