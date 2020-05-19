Proposal to defy state virus orders withdrawn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The president of a Rhode Island town council who had proposed a resolution authorizing local police to ignore violations of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s coronovirus-related restrictions withdrew the proposal before it was voted on.

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix planned to introduce the resolution at Monday night’s meeting, but because he knew three of the town’s five councilors were planning to vote against it, he said didn’t want to waste time discussing a measure that was going to fail.

The resolution would have allowed Narragansett law enforcement to “exercise their discretion and not issue fines or violations based on the restrictions imposed on places of worship, restaurants, retail establishments and other small businesses.”

Police Chief Sean Corrigan had previously said the Town Council “does not have the authority to order the police to ignore the law.”

Mannix said he was promoting personal responsibility and local control over state mandates.

Raimondo last week called Mannix's proposal “selfish” and “reckless.”