Prominent German mosque to sound call to prayer for 1st time

BERLIN (AP) — The Islamic call to prayer is set to sound for the first time from one of Germany’s biggest mosques in Cologne on Friday — but at limited volume — as part of a project agreed with authorities in the city that has one of the country’s largest Muslim communities.

Authorities in Germany’s fourth-biggest city last year cleared the way for mosques to apply for permission for the muezzin to call for a maximum five minutes between noon and 3 p.m. on Fridays, with a noise limit being set for each mosque according to its location.