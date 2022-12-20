Projects examining Richmond's history win $16M in funding

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former Confederate capital has secured an $11 million grant to build an interpretive center that city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people.
Richmond's grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients in Virginia's capital city for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining" its “rich historical narratives,” the New York-based nonprofit told The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement Tuesday.