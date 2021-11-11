Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 1:23 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Day three and the shooters were waiting under the cover of pine trees for the rain to let up. Thirty minutes later, a single branch snapped, revealing a small herd of bison in the distance.
Before a young cow was identified as the target, the massive animals disappeared into a thicket at the Grand Canyon's North Rim.
FELICIA FONSECA