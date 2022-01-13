Program focuses on mental health, jail diversion

LAKE COUNTY — West Michigan Community Mental Health has been teaming up with law enforcement in Lake, Mason and Oceana counties to provide more resources for mental and behavioral health issues, with the aim to direct people toward mental health care rather than incarceration.
CMH received a $750,000 three-year federal grant from the Department of Justice to create a jail diversion program to help keep people with mental illness out of the local jail and court system, through hiring social workers to work directly with jail inmates who need services.