Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 1:58 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into the official response to Daniel Prude’s police suffocation death last year in Rochester, New York, is faulting the city’s mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew.
The report, commissioned by Rochester’s city council and made public Friday, said Mayor Lovely Warren lied at a September press conference when she said it wasn’t until August that she learned officers had physically restrained Prude during the March 23, 2020 arrest that led to his death.
