Probe: No charges warranted in death after adult sleepover

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's top law enforcement agency has completed its investigation into the death of a 40-year-old Black woman found dead after attending an adult sleepover party in 2018, saying Tuesday that its findings do not support the pursuit of any criminal charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted its probe into the death of Tamla Horsford, who was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home on Nov. 4, 2018, the morning after the slumber party. Horsford's family has long suspected foul play.