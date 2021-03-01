Probation over for suspect in February stabbing death

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man arrested in connection with a fatal February stabbing now faces 17 years in prison for his conviction in a 2018 knife assault.

Seventeen years of the earlier sentence for 54-year-old Maurice Agnew of Baldwyn had been suspended, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

But after Agnew was arrested on a manslaughter charge, a prosecutor told the newspaper he has begun the process to have Agnew serve the suspended sentence.

Agnew faces the possibility of added years in prison if he is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 56-year-old Thelbert Randall Cowley,

Agnew was arrested Feb. 21 in the stabbing death of Cowley, of Saltillo. Agnew was booked into the Lee County Jail and was being held on a $1 million bond.

In August 2020, Circuit Judge John White found Agnew guilty of a 2018 knife assault. He was sentenced to 20 years, but was given credit for the 2 years and 5 months he had already served in the county jail. The remainder of the sentence was suspended and Agnew was placed on five years of supervised release.

The Daily Journal reports that Agnew's arrest is considered a violation of his supervision agreement, meaning he must serve his the remainder of his original sentence.