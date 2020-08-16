Graffiti found on UPS store in Seattle after protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A message in support of the U.S. Postal Service was found scrawled on a UPS store in Seattle after a recent protest.

The graffiti on the store’s front doors read “Support the USPS” and comes amid cuts at the agency, The Seattle Times reported.

Two windows were also found broken at the UPS store and another at a T-Mobile store after about 100 protesters walked Friday through the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the epicenter of recent racial injustice protests.

A Seattle UPS employee said targeting their family owned franchise isn’t the way to support the Postal Service. The man who gave only his last name, Gurung, said they take USPS packages and ship for the agency.

Detectives are also investigating a small fire that broke out inside one of the businesses.

Three people have been arrested. No injuries were reported.