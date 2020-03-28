President Trump approves Massachusetts disaster declaration

A look at developments related to the new coronavirus around New England.

MASSACHUSETTS

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the Commonweath of Massachusetts and ordered federal assistance to help with recovery in areas impacted by COVID-19. The declaration approved on Friday makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for people and for commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, the White House said.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island National Guard is expected to be going door to door in coastal communities starting Saturday to ask people if they are visiting from New York and telling them about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people from that state. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday. State Police on Friday started pulling over vehicles with New York license plates to tell them of the quarantine order and get contact information from drivers and passengers.

CONNECTICUT

The Connecticut National Guard has deployed two climate-controlled tents at the VA Medical Center in Newington to deal with possible patient overflow in the future, similar to tents put up on grounds of the VA hospital in West Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday. Mobile field hospitals have also been set up on the grounds of Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and Danbury Hospital and another one was expected to be set up at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown in the coming days, he said.

MAINE

A Maine funeral home operator announced it's providing an option for virtual funerals during the coronavirus. Hobbs Funeral Home, which has locations in Scarborough and South Portland, will provide an option for video chats so people can say goodbye and grieve from the safety of their homes. Absent will be physical gatherings and hugs. Hobbs Funeral Home Director Jeffrey Inman says that's just not possible for now.

