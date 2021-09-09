Prabal Gurung's fashion show asks: Who gets to be a woman? LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 12:30 a.m.
1 of17 Model Amelia Hamlin attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 New York Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Political consultant Huma Abedin, left, and Glamour magazine editor-in-chief Samantha Barry attend the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 New York Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Actress Madelaine Petsch attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 New York Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Actress Erinn Westbrook attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Social media personality Noah Beck attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Model Amelia Hamlin attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Actress Erinn Westbrook attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NEW YORK (AP) — New York's first female governor. American Girl dolls. The Statue of Liberty.
Prabal Gurung celebrated all things woman Wednesday night on the runway and off at his New York Fashion Week show along the downtown waterfront. He summed up his inspiration thusly with a quote borrowed from the Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion and culture critic Robin Givhan: