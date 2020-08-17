Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Streetcars ground to a halt and some stores closed in the Hague after a power outage hit large parts of the Dutch city Monday.

Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) affected 37,000 customers in the west of the city. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighborhoods.

Stedin said a problem at a power generator's main distribution station caused the loss of power. The company says engineers are working to fix it but it's unclear when power will be restored.