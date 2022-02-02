Power cuts help revive Syrian tradition of public bathhouses Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 1:59 a.m.
1 of15 Patrons sit in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 An employee wraps a towel on a customer in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 An employee wraps a towel on a customer in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 An employee wraps a towel on a customer in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 A patron uses a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 People use a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Patrons use a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Handmade soaps for sale are displayed in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A waiter makes a herbal tea in a public bathhouse in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 People walk by Hamam Bakri, one of the oldest bathhouses established in 1069 in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Syria's traditional public bathhouses, known as Hammamat, are picking up steam again due to electricity cuts during a particularly cold winter. With soaring fuel prices and barely enough electricity for hot water at home, Damascus' public baths say they are doing brisk business, and that the difficult times are helping keep the tradition alive. Omar Sanadiki/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At Hammam Bakri in Damascus' Old City, Syrian men wrapped in towels from the waist down lie down on a scalding marble floor. Masseurs vigorously scrub their skin with a soap-soaked loofah and wash them down with hot water.
Around a hexagonal fountain outside — traditionally found in old Damascene houses — patrons sip an infusion of herbs and dried flowers known as zhourat. The soothing smell fills the air around the domed roof.