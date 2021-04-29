Post-Boulder shooting, Colorado lawmakers outline gun bills

DENVER (AP) — Responding to the Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 people, state Democratic lawmakers have outlined bills that would create a state office dedicated to prevent gun violence, expand background checks and allow municipalities greater freedom to adopt their own gun control laws.

Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg says the legislation, which has yet to be introduced, likely would not have stopped the Boulder shooting from happening. But he said Thursday that the package advances Democrats' gun control initiatives this year that have included new laws requiring safe firearms storage and reporting of lost or stolen firearms.