Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado caused damage Tuesday in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system rumbled through the Deep South.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service said an apparent tornado damaged several structures near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Power lines and trees were also were reported to have been toppled.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings through the early evening, including a “tornado emergency" for Barton in northwest Alabama.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that “TORNADO HAS BEEN REPORTED ON THE GROUND" and told residents in an area of Colbert County in north Alabama to seek shelter. The weather service also said there were preliminary reports of falling debris in the area.

Colbert County is in extreme northwest Alabama and butts up against the Mississippi line.