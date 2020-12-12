Possible human skull found on sand bar near Missouri River

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A possible human skull has been found near a boat ramp on the Missouri River in the St. Louis area, authorities say.

Two men made the discovery Friday while hunting arrowheads on a sand bar at the Weldon Spring Conservation Area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the skull was old and had been there for many years, although its exact age is still being determined by the St. Louis County Medical Examiners Office.