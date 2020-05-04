Portsmouth Naval Shipyard neighbors warned of noise

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Construction of a new lock system to make a dry dock less dependent on tides is about to get noisy at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, officials said.

The $158 million project calls for a lock system, or “super flood basin,” that’ll allow Navy submarines to float into Dry Dock No. 1 without the assistance of buoyancy tanks, officials said.

“This investment in our infrastructure enables us to operate independent of the Piscataqua River tides and optimizes our dry dock operations for years of safe and efficient use in continuing to deliver submarine readiness to the fleet,” said Capt. Daniel Ettlich, shipyard commander.

Dry Dock 1 is closest to the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and workers will try to mitigate noise levels for neighbors as workers beginning pile driving in May, officials said.

The dry dock will remain in service during the construction project to keep submarine maintenance on schedule.