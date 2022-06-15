Portland, Oregon, to vote on major government overhaul

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A commission formed to review the government structure in Portland, Oregon, has voted by a supermajority to send a sweeping slate of reforms to voters in November amid rising dissatisfaction with livability issues and the current leadership structure.
The independent commission, which reviews the city charter at least every decade, voted 17-3 on Tuesday to send the issue to voters, many of whom are angry about Portland's response to homelessness, rising gun violence and other issues.