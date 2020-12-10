Population decline in St. Louis continues, but region gains

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest census estimate shows that the population of St. Louis is continuing to decline.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new figures are part of the American Community Survey and not the decennial census. While the St. Louis region grew by about 7,500 residents over five years, the city lost another 10,000 residents to drop to 308,174.

St. Louis County also lost residents, about 3,500 of them, and its population is now 997,000. St. Charles County's population rose about 7% to 394,000.

Overall, the region has about 2.8 million residents.

The population of St. Louis has been declining for decades. Civic leaders say the slide's expansion into St. Louis County is cause for concern.