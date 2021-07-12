Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 7:29 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.
The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”
